Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena pose for Vogue cover amid war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska have posed for a digital cover of Vogue magazine where they discussed about their two decades of marriage and living without their children due to the Russian invasion. The latter shared pictures from the photoshoot on her social media accounts, which are now being circulated heavily on social media among not-so-happy netizens.

The couple can be seen posed while holding hands across a table in one picture and in a warm embrace in another. Olena also got clicked near the tankers and soldiers, thereby, highlighting the ongoing war in . The images are clicked by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz.

With First Lady sharing pictures on her social media handles, the netizens are befuddled and have given mixed reviews to President's photoshoot amid war.

While many people have called out Zelenskyy for his hypocrisy, have simply expressed shock.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special 'military strike' on Ukraine, following which a full-blown war broke out. As the war advances into its sixth month, as many as 5,237 civilian deaths have been reported in Ukraine, including 348 children, as per the data shared by statista.com. Close to 7 million have also been displaced internally within . The country is also witnessing the loss of its troops on a massive scale.

At the beginning of the war, Zelenskyy received a lot of support from across the world for not leaving the country and looking for a haven, but rather assessing the situation on the ground. However, the netizens are now trolling him for faking and grifting billions from Western taxpayers.