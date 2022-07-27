Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena pose for Vogue cover amid war

-
ALSO READ
FRAs back in vogue, help insurers in fixed rate of interest for payouts
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy says no longer interested in NATO membership
The deceptive world of deepfakes
LIVE: Everything is going to plan in Ukraine, says Putin
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska have posed for a digital cover of Vogue magazine where they discussed about their two decades of marriage and living without their children due to the Russian invasion. The latter shared pictures from the photoshoot on her social media accounts, which are now being circulated heavily on social media among not-so-happy netizens.
The couple can be seen posed while holding hands across a table in one picture and in a warm embrace in another. Olena also got clicked near the tankers and soldiers, thereby, highlighting the ongoing war in Ukraine. The images are clicked by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz.
With First Lady sharing pictures on her social media handles, the netizens are befuddled and have given mixed reviews to President's photoshoot amid war.
While many people have called out Zelenskyy for his hypocrisy, others have simply expressed shock.
On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special 'military strike' on Ukraine, following which a full-blown war broke out. As the war advances into its sixth month, as many as 5,237 civilian deaths have been reported in Ukraine, including 348 children, as per the data shared by statista.com. Close to 7 million have also been displaced internally within Ukraine. The country is also witnessing the loss of its troops on a massive scale.
At the beginning of the war, Zelenskyy received a lot of support from across the world for not leaving the country and looking for a haven, but rather assessing the situation on the ground. However, the netizens are now trolling him for faking and grifting billions from Western taxpayers.
Ukraine (@VogueUkraine) July 26, 2022
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU