Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

-
ALSO READ
Russian Prez Putin did not discuss deliveries of drones in Iran: Kremlin
What is NATO military alliance?
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
Kremlin rejects Vladimir Putin health rumours, says he is fine
Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny loses appeal against nine-year jail term
-
Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, Turkey and the United Nations said, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.
Russia and Ukraine, both among the world’s biggest exporters of food, sent their defence and infrastructure ministers respectively to Istanbul to take part in a 1330 GMT signing ceremony, the two sides said. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expected to co-sign the accord, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan were to attend.
But fighting continued unabated in Ukraine’s east and, underlining deep-seated enmity and mistrust, a Kyiv presidential adviser said it would sign no documents with Russia, rather only parallel deals on grain exports with the United Nations.
“In case of provocations, (there will be) an immediate military response” by Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoloyak tweeted.
The blockade by Russia’s Black Sea fleet has worsened global supply chain disruptions and, along with Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, stoked high inflation in food and energy prices since Russian forces swept into Ukraine.
Full details of the accord were not immediately released.
But Russian state news agency TASS, citing an unnamed source, said that three Ukrainian ports including the biggest export hub Odesa would be reopened. Some 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos at Odesa, and dozens of ships have been stranded by Moscow’s offensive.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU