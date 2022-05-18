Ukrainian army lays down arms at Mariupol's Azovstal plant: Report

More than 250 Ukrainian fighters surrendered to Russian forces at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol and Kyiv said it had ordered its entire garrison to evacuate, heralding the end of Europe’s bloodiest battle in decades.

Reuters saw buses leave the steelworks overnight and five of them arrive in the Russian-held town of Novoazovsk, where Moscow said they would be treated for wounds.

In one, marked with the Latin letter ‘Z’ that has become the symbol of Russia’s assault, wounded men were lying on stretchers three bunks high. One man was wheeled out, his head tightly wrapped in thick bandages.

While both sides spoke of a deal under which all Ukrainian troops would abandon the huge steelworks, many details were not yet public, including how many fighters remained inside and whether any form of prisoner swap had been agreed in advance. The Kremlin said President had personally guaranteed the prisoners would be treated according to standards.

“The ‘Mariupol’ garrison has fulfilled its combat mission,” the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement.

“The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel...Defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time.” Russian defence ministry video showed fighters leaving the plant in daylight, some carried on stretchers, with hands up to be searched by Russian troops.

Russia said at least 256 Ukrainian fighters had “laid down their arms and surrendered”, including 51 severely wounded.

said 264 soldiers, including 53 wounded, had left the plant and efforts were under way to bring out the rest.

The surrender appears to mark the end of the battle of Mariupol, where believes tens of thousands of people were killed under months of Russian bombardment and siege.

The city now lies in ruins. Its complete capture is Russia’s biggest victory of the war, giving Moscow total control of the coast of the Sea of Azov and an unbroken stretch of eastern and southern about the size of Greece.

But it comes as Russia’s campaign has faltered elsewhere, with its troops around the city of Kharkiv in the northeast lately retreating at the fastest pace since they were driven out of the north and the area around the capital Kyiv at the end of March.

Authorities on both sides gave few clues about the ultimate fate of Mariupol’s last defenders. Ukraine’s Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said Kyiv aimed to arrange a prisoner swap for the wounded Ukrainians once their condition stabilises, but neither side disclosed terms for any specific deal.

