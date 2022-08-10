JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Ukraine's creditors agree on two-year freeze on $20-bn overseas debt
Business Standard

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy says war must end with Crimea's liberation

He stressed that as long as Russia continued to reign over Crimean, many countries will be deprived of "lasting peace"

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Crimea | Volodymyr Zelensky

Bloomberg 

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI

On the 168th day of the burgeoning war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late on Tuesday demanded that Russia must withdraw from Crimea to mark the formal end of the conflict.

In his usual late-night video message, the embattled President recalled that the tussle between Moscow and Kyiv began with the "illegal annexation" of the Crimean Peninsula, adding that the occupa­tion has posed a massive threat to European security.

He stressed that as long as Russia continued to reign over Crimean, many countries will be deprived of "lasting peace."

Meanwhile, the Group of Seven industriali­sed nations condemned Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called on Moscow to immediately hand back full control of the plant to Ukraine.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 22:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.