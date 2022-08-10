Ukrainian president Zelenskyy says war must end with Crimea's liberation

-
On the 168th day of the burgeoning war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late on Tuesday demanded that Russia must withdraw from Crimea to mark the formal end of the conflict.
In his usual late-night video message, the embattled President recalled that the tussle between Moscow and Kyiv began with the "illegal annexation" of the Crimean Peninsula, adding that the occupation has posed a massive threat to European security.
He stressed that as long as Russia continued to reign over Crimean, many countries will be deprived of "lasting peace."
Meanwhile, the Group of Seven industrialised nations condemned Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called on Moscow to immediately hand back full control of the plant to Ukraine.
