UN calls investigation into Saudi crown prince 'hacking' Bezos' phone

experts said the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was possibly involved in hacking the cellphone of Amazon.com Chief Executive Officer and have called for an investigation.

Bezos’ phone was hacked, following an exchange he had with the Saudi Prince on WhatsApp in 2018 that was infiltrated via an MP4 video file sent from the WhatsApp account used by the Prince, according to a statement by UN independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

A forensic analysis found that “massive and (for Bezos’ phone) unprecedented exfiltration of data from the phone began.”



“I think absurd is exactly the right word,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Reuters at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in