UN owes India $38 million for peacekeeping operations, says report

The (UN) owes India $38 million, the highest it has to pay to any country, for the as of March 2019, UN Secretary General has said as he voiced concern over the world body’s deteriorating financial health.



In his report on improving the financial situation of the world body, he said, as of March 31, 2019, the total amount payable to troop- and police-contributing countries with respect to active peacekeeping missions was $265 million. Of this, the UN owes $38 million to India, followed by Rwanda ($31 million), Pakistan ($28 million), Bangladesh ($25 million) and Nepal ($23 million), Guterres said in his report.

He said the arrears to troop- and police-contributing (TCCs/PCCs) countries could increase to $588 million by June 2019 “in the worst-case scenario”.



The UN chief added that which troop- and police-contributing countries will or will not be paid depends on the cash position of

the individual missions to which they contribute and is not determined by their individual capacity to shoulder that unfair burden.



"That has created a paradox. The is now effectively borrowing for prolonged periods from troop- and police-

contributing countries. Many of them are low-income countries for which that imposes a significant financial burden.