Unfazed collectors drive strong sales on Art Basel Miami's first day

-
ALSO READ
Death toll in Surfside, Florida building collapse rises to 11; 150 missing
Christie's beats Covid blues, sees 13% growth on strong Asian demand
Why did the Miami apartment building collapse? And are others in danger?
Facebook, Instagram remove over 18.8 mn content pieces in India in Oct
Removed 48,594 content pieces in Oct in India: Google compliance report
-
News headlines have been beating a continuous, ominous drumbeat about the Covid-19 omicron variant, but wealthy collectors continued to line up on Tuesday morning for the VIP opening day of Art Basel Miami Beach.
The art fair is the latest test of rich peoples’ appetites for large gatherings. Based on the first day, art collectors’ tolerance for risk remains strikingly robust.
“Everyone’s here this year,” says Kibum Kim, a partner at the Los Angeles Gallery Commonwealth and Council, whose booth included a series of steel works by the artist Beatriz Cortez. “Even people who said they weren’t coming decided to come,” he says.
Sales on the first day were accordingly solid.
New York dealer, Marianne Boesky, sold multiple pieces in her booth, including a resin-on-wood piece by Donald Moffett for $160,000 and a new work by Jammie Holmes for about $85,000. “We’ve had a really good response so far,” she says.
As sales reports trickled in over the course of the day, other galleries told similar stories. Mega-gallery Hauser and Wirth sent out a release saying it had sold 18 artworks in the first few hours of the fair, ranging from a $250,000 painting by Henry Taylor to a solid, cast-glass sculpture by Roni Horn that went in the range of $1.2 million.
There is also a “crypto cocktail” event on a 279-foot-long yacht co-hosted by a group that includes Coinbase and the yacht brokerage Kitson Yachts; the SLS South Beach has offered NFTs for sale in every one of its hotel rooms; and CC, “the first-ever Metaverse digital pop star,” will debut in a “3D hologram live show.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU