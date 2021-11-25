United Arab Emirates in talks with Taliban to operate Kabul airport

The United Arab Emirates has held talks with the Taliban to run airport, going up against Gulf rival Qatar in a diplomatic tussle for influence with Afghanistan’s new rulers, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

officials have held a series of discussions with the group in recent weeks to discuss operating the airport that serves as landlocked Afghanistan’s main air link to the world, the foreign diplomats based in the Gulf region told Reuters.

