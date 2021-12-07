United Arab Emirates royal makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

-
The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with his Iranian counterpart and the country's hard-line president in Tehran, a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat.
The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes as the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are both negotiating with Iran amid efforts in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
The UAE reached a diplomatic recognition deal last year with Israel, increasing tensions with Tehran.
The UAE has long served as a lifeline to the outside world for Iran amid international sanctions. Sheikh Tahnoon's brother is Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto ruler of the Emirates.
