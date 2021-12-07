United Arab Emirates switches weekend to Saturday-Sunday from next year

The will switch its weekend to Saturday and Sunday as the Gulf country looks to bring itself more in line with the rest of the world.

The UAE’s government said it will adopt a 4-1/2 day working week, with Friday -- a holy day in Islam -- being a half day, from Jan. 1.

The UAE and the rest of the Gulf nations currently have a Sunday-Thursday working week.

have said a Monday-Friday working week could attract more foreign capital and boost liquidity on Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s stock

