United Arab Emirates switches weekend to Saturday-Sunday from next year

-
ALSO READ
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash
UAE's Emirates airline to resume flights from India to Dubai from June 23
Covid: UAE extends ban on passenger flights from India till August 2
UAE liberalises stringent residency law, major boost for visa seekers
Concluding part of IPL 2021 in UAE likely to see return of crowds
-
The United Arab Emirates will switch its weekend to Saturday and Sunday as the Gulf country looks to bring itself more in line with the rest of the world.
The UAE’s government said it will adopt a 4-1/2 day working week, with Friday -- a holy day in Islam -- being a half day, from Jan. 1.
The UAE and the rest of the Gulf nations currently have a Sunday-Thursday working week.
Investors have said a Monday-Friday working week could attract more foreign capital and boost liquidity on Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s stock markets.
#UAE announces today that it will transition to a four and a half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU