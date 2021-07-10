US adds 14 Chinese companies to economic black list over Xinjiang

The Biden administration on Friday added 14 and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in

The Commerce Department said the had been “implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Uyghur Autonomous Region.”

Beijing denies the alleged abuses. They are among 34 entities being added from various countries around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)