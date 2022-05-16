US at 'very, very high risk' of recession, says Goldman Sachs' Blankfein

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker testifies 1MDB scheme a 'house of cards'
Goldman Sachs' most elite rank to get millions in special payouts
Goldman profit hit by weaker trading, rising expenses; shares tumble
Goldman Sachs, others raise India's FY22 GDP growth forecast
-
Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession, saying it’s a “very, very high risk.”
“If I were running a big company, I would be very prepared for it,” Blankfein said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “If I was a consumer, I’d be prepared for it.”
A recession is “not baked in the cake” and there’s a “narrow path” to avoid it, he said. The Federal Reserve has “very powerful tools” to tamp down inflation and has been “responding well,” the former Goldman chief executive officer said.
With high fuel prices and a shortage of baby formula tangible measures of Americans’ unease, US consumer sentiment declined in early May to the lowest level since 2011. US consumer prices rose 8.3% in April from a year ago, slowing slightly from March but still among the fastest rate in decades.
Blankfein’s comments were broadcast the same day as the firm’s economists cut their U.S. growth forecasts for this year and next to reflect the recent shake-out in financial markets.
Goldman’s economic team, led by Jan Hatzius, now expects U.S. gross domestic product to expand 2.4% this year, down from 2.6%. It reduced its 2023 estimate to 1.6% from 2.2%.
The report called this a “necessary growth slowdown” to help temper wage growth and reduce inflation back down toward the Fed’s 2% target. While the slowdown will push up unemployment, Goldman was optimistic a sharp rise in joblessness can be avoided.
Blankfein noted that while some of the inflation “will go away” as supply chains unsnarl and Covid-19 lockdowns in China ease, “some of these things are a little bit stickier, like energy prices.”
Americans benefited for a long time from globalization, which made goods and services and cheaper based on cheaper labor abroad, he said.
“How comfortable are we now to rely on those supply chains that are not within the borders of the United States and we can’t control?” Blankfein said. “Do we feel good about getting all our semiconductors from Taiwan, which is again, an object of China.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU