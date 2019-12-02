US China trade deal hits a roadblock over Hong Kong legislation: Report

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump defies China, signs law supporting Hong Kong protesters
US outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
US, China negotiators wrap up trade talks after Trump's Twitter tirade
China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs in 'phase one' trade deal
'China never comes through': Trump's tweets may disrupt Sino-US trade talks
-
A trade deal between United States and China was now "stalled because of Hong Kong legislation", news website Axios reported on Sunday, citing a source close to US President Donald Trump's negotiating team.
The deal was stalled also because time was needed to allow Chinese President Xi Jinping's domestic politics to calm, the report http://bit.ly/2q6cSvw added, citing the unnamed source.
China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that legislation signed by Trump on Wednesday backing protesters in Hong Kong was a serious interference in Chinese affairs.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU