US China trade deal hits a roadblock over Hong Kong legislation: Report

Hong Kong counting the economic cost of chaos even as retail crisis looms
Business Standard

Reuters 

Representative image

A trade deal between United States and China was now "stalled because of Hong Kong legislation", news website Axios reported on Sunday, citing a source close to US President Donald Trump's negotiating team.

The deal was stalled also because time was needed to allow Chinese President Xi Jinping's domestic politics to calm, the report http://bit.ly/2q6cSvw added, citing the unnamed source.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that legislation signed by Trump on Wednesday backing protesters in Hong Kong was a serious interference in Chinese affairs.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 10:35 IST

