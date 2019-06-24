JUST IN
Donald Trump delays raids on migrants, cites democrats' requests
US cyber forces launched a strike against Iranian military computer systems

Two officials told The Associated Press on Saturday that the strikes were conducted with approval from Trump

AP | PTI  |  Washington 

United States (US) military cyber forces launched a strike against Iranian military computer systems on Thursday as President Donald Trump backed away from plans for a more conventional military strike in response to Iran’s downing of a US surveillance drone, US officials have said.

Two officials told The Associated Press on Saturday that the strikes were conducted with approval from Trump. A third official confirmed the broad outlines of the strike. All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the operation. The cyberattacks — a contingency plan developed over weeks amid escalating tensions — disabled Iranian computer systems that controlled its rocket and missile launchers, the officials said.

Trump has said he will impose further sanctions on Iran from Monday but has also indicated that he would be prepared to seek a deal to bolster its flagging economy, an apparent move to defuse tensions.

Two of the officials said the attacks, which specifically targeted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps computer system, were provided as options after Iranian forces blew up two oil tankers earlier this month.
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 01:42 IST

