US cyber forces launched a strike against Iranian military computer systems

United States (US) cyber forces launched a strike against Iranian computer systems on Thursday as President Donald backed away from plans for a more conventional strike in response to Iran’s downing of a US surveillance drone, US officials have said.

Two officials told The Associated Press on Saturday that the strikes were conducted with approval from A third official confirmed the broad outlines of the strike. All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the operation. The cyberattacks — a contingency plan developed over weeks amid escalating tensions — disabled Iranian computer systems that controlled its and launchers, the officials said.

has said he will impose further sanctions on from Monday but has also indicated that he would be prepared to seek a deal to bolster its flagging economy, an apparent move to defuse tensions.

Two of the officials said the attacks, which specifically targeted Iran’s computer system, were provided as options after Iranian forces blew up two oil tankers earlier this month.