JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Govts scramble to prop up airlines as Covid19 forces more flight, job cuts
Business Standard

US economy likely to shrink by 4% in Q1, down by 14% in Q2: JP Morgan

The forecast assumes the Fed will continue to find "creative" ways to support the economy and that the Trump administration and Congress deliver fiscal support of $1 trillion

Reuters  |  San Francisco 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as hearrives for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City. Photo: Reuters

The US economy could shrink 4% this quarter and 14% next quarter, and for the year is likely to shrink 1.5%, a JP Morgan economist said on Wednesday, in one of the most dire forecasts yet issued for the potential hit from the coronavirus epidemic.

US chief economist Michael Feroli also forecast unemployment to rise to 6.25% by the middle of the year before easing to about 5.25% by year end as economic growth restarts.

The forecast assumes the Fed will continue to find "creative" ways to support the economy and that the Trump administration and Congress deliver fiscal support of $1 trillion.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 00:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU