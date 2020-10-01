US elections: Facebook tightens political ad bans to curb voter fraud

-
ALSO READ
Biden, Trump spending 80% of ad money to target multi-screen audience
US elections: Donald Trump imposes new bans on Cuban rum, cigars, hotels
US Presidential elections 2020: Joe Biden rips Trump's record on ethanol
US polls: Pandemic overwhelms Trump's message in critical North Carolina
Democratic convention kicks off with call to unite America and defeat Trump
-
New prohibitions laid out in a blog post come days after President Donald Trump raised the prospect of mass fraud in the vote-by-mail process during a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.
With just over a month to go before Americans head en masse to the polls in an extraordinarily contentious election, Facebook is expanding restrictions on political advertising, including new bans on messages claiming widespread voter fraud.
New prohibitions laid out in a blog post come days after President Donald Trump raised the prospect of mass fraud in the vote-by-mail process during a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Banned ads would include calling a method of voting inherently fraudulent or corrupt, or using isolated incidents of voter fraud to delegitimize the result of an election, Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management, tweeted. The changes apply to Facebook and Instagram and are effective immediately, he said.
The ban includes ads that call an election into question because the result isn't determined on the final day of voting. There is a good chance US election results will require additional time this year because of expanded mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.
Also banned are advertisements portraying voting or census participation as meaningless and advising people not to take part.
The Trump administration has been trying to end the 2020 US census early, as part of what opponents say is a strategy to enhance the political power of Republicans and non-Hispanic whites by undercounting minorities and others in hard-to-count communities.
The census numbers are used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets for the next decade.
Facebook had already unveiled a raft of measures this month to prevent its platform from being used to sow chaos and spread misinformation before, during and after the US presidential election on November 3. Last week it banned ads that prematurely declared an election victory.
Before that, it said would restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about Covid-19 and voting.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU