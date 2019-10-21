JUST IN
US equity futures rise, dollar continues to weaken against major peers

The pound fluctuated close to its strongest level since May

Bloomberg 

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday | Photo: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange | Photo: Reuters

US equity-index futures advanced alongside European and Asian shares as investors awaited fresh developments on foreign trade and a slew of results from major companies including Amazon.com. Bonds dropped.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index nudged up, pointing to a firm open that would keep American stocks still within sight of a fresh all-time high. Gains for mining and banking shares helped drive the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, after equities in Asia turned higher late in the session.

The pound fluctuated close to its strongest level since May as the UK Parliament prepared to consider PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit agreement. The dollar continued weakening against its major peers, adding to losses after its worst week since June.

With industry heavyweights McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble and Amazon.com all on the docket for results, investors will get numerous chances to see how corporations are withstanding the effects of trade tension, slowing growth and Brexit.
First Published: Mon, October 21 2019. 23:27 IST

