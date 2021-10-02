US House delays infra vote as Joe Biden's agenda Bill unsettled

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi postponed a planned Thursday vote on bipartisan legislation amid attempts to strike a deal between progressive and moderate Democrats on the biggest portion of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The House will reconvene Friday morning in an attempt to vote on the Bill with $550 billion in new spending for roads, bridges and broadband that was passed by the Senate with bipartisan support earlier this year. The Senate in a bipartisan August vote passed the $1-trillion Bill, which includes funds for roads, bridges and other Moderates had pushed for a vote this week while progressives insisted they would not approve the bill without agreement on a companion bill that Senate Democrats intend to pass without Republican votes.

With razor-thin majorities in Congress, Biden's Democrats need almost total unity to pass legislation. Republicans are unlikely to help, eager to deny Biden a policy victory ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when history favors their chances to recapture majorities.

Faced with stiff odds of passing their $3.5 trillion social spending proposal, Biden and his aides are trying to find out what narrower proposal could unite lawmakers.

Debt ceiling threat

In yet another high-stakes battle, congressional Democrats and Republicans continue brawling over giving the Treasury Department additional borrowing authority beyond the current statutory limit of $28.4 trillion. A historic US debt default could occur around October 18, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has estimated, if Congress fails to act.