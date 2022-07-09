US job growth stronger than expected as economy adds 372,000 jobs

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden focuses on workers as high US inflation remains a risk
Indians surpass US job seekers for Canadian job postings: Indeed
Bangalore most competitive city for senior HR, cyber security professionals
Govt revamps Banks Board into Financial Services Institutions Bureau
China manufacturing activity fell to 6 month low amid Covid lockdowns
-
The US saw stronger than expected job growth in June, as the economy added 372,000 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 per cent, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.
The data shows moderately lower but robust job growth, despite aggressive borrowing cost increases from the Federal Reserve.
The leisure and hospitality industry continued to show strong growth, adding 67,000 jobs, though a slight dip from the positions added over the month prior.
Jobs were also added in health care and professional and business services.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU