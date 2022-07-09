US job growth stronger than expected as economy adds 372,000 jobs

The US saw stronger than expected in June, as the added 372,000 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 per cent, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The data shows moderately lower but robust job growth, despite aggressive borrowing cost increases from the Federal Reserve.

The leisure and hospitality industry continued to show strong growth, adding 67,000 jobs, though a slight dip from the positions added over the month prior.

Jobs were also added in and professional and business services.