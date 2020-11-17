JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Wall Street's main indexes drop at open as coronavirus cases surge
Business Standard

US' Oct manufacturing rises, recovery disruption looms as Covid cases surge

Manufacturing output increased 1.0% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday

Topics
United States | US Manufacturing

Reuters  |  Washington 

US factory orders tumble 3.3%, biggest drop since August 2014
Factory production remains below its pre-pandemic level. Photo: Reuters

U.S. manufacturing production accelerated in October, though exploding new COVID-19 infections across the country could cause disruptions at factories and leave the recovery in jeopardy.
.

Manufacturing output increased 1.0% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Data for September was revised up to show production at factories gaining 0.1% instead of decreasing 0.3% as previously reported. Factory production remains below its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output rising 1.0% in October.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 17 2020. 20:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.