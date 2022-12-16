JUST IN
Business Standard

US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist: Report

The move signals a hardening of US efforts to prevent China from acquiring advanced technologies

Topics
US China | chinese companies | firm blacklisting

AP | PTI 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The US Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, US interests and human rights.

This inclusion means that export licenses will likely be denied for any US company trying to do business with them. In some cases, companies based in other countries are also required to comply with the requirements to prevent technologies from being diverted to uses banned under the export controls.

The move signals a hardening of US efforts to prevent China from acquiring advanced technologies.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 23:50 IST

