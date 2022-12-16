US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist: Report

-
ALSO READ
FATF called for enhanced due diligence on Myanmar following blacklist: RBI
How reliable is India's China trade data?
Chinese banks inflating loan numbers amid struggle to meet govt demands
China puts on hold UN proposal to blacklist 26/11 LeT terrorist Sajid Mir
China puts on hold proposal by US, India to blacklist JEM chief's brother
-
The US Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, US interests and human rights.
This inclusion means that export licenses will likely be denied for any US company trying to do business with them. In some cases, companies based in other countries are also required to comply with the requirements to prevent technologies from being diverted to uses banned under the export controls.
The move signals a hardening of US efforts to prevent China from acquiring advanced technologies.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 23:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU