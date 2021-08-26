US' Q2 economic growth revised slightly higher; weekly jobless claims rise

-
ALSO READ
S&P 500, Dow Jones hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
S&P 500 rides Microsoft, Amazon to record close north of 4,000
US jobless claims jump to 744,000 as Covid-19 still forces layoffs
US weekly jobless claims drop to one-year low in boost to economy
-
The US economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the second quarter, lifting the level of gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, as massive fiscal stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted spending.
Gross domestic product increased at a 6.6% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its second estimate of GDP growth for the April-June quarter. That was revised up from the 6.5% pace of expansion reported in July.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected that second-quarter GDP growth would be raised to a 6.7% pace.
The economy grew at a 6.3% rate in the first quarter, and has recouped the steep losses suffered during the two-month Covid-19 recession.
The upward revisions to last quarter's GDP growth reflected a much more robust pace of consumer spending than initially estimated. The government disbursed one-time stimulus checks to some middle and low-income households during the quarter.
The Federal Reserve has maintained its ultra easy monetary policy stance, keeping interest rates at historically low levels and boosting stock market prices.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economy, also got a lift from vaccinations, which fueled demand for services like air travel, hotel accommodation, dining out as well as entertainment.
But momentum appears to have slowed early in the third quarter amid a resurgence new COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Persistent bottlenecks in the supply chain are also causing shortages of goods like motor vehicles and some household appliances, hurting retail sales. Credit card data suggests spending on services like airfares, cruises as well as hotels and motels has been slowing.
New orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft were flat in July.
SPEED BUMP
"This is a speed bump due to the interaction of Delta and supply-side constraints," said Michelle Meyer, chief US
economist at Bank of America Securities in New York. "We still believe the foundation for the economy is solid and all signs point to strong underlying demand."
Bank of America Securities has slashed its GDP growth estimate for third quarter to a 4.5% pace from a 7.0% rate.
Economists at Goldman Sachs last week cut their growth estimate for this quarter to a 5.5% rate from a 9% pace.
Growth is expected to pick up in the fourth quarter.
Overall, economists expect growth of around 7% this year, which would be the strongest performance since 1984.
Though the boost from fiscal stimulus is waning, consumer spending remains underpinned by a strengthening labor market.
A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 353,000 for the week ended Aug.
21.Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week.
Adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations is tricky around this time of the year, a task that has been complicated by the pandemic. That could account for the increase in applications last week.
Companies are clinging to their workers amid a labor shortage. Lack of child care facilities and fears of contracting the virus have been blamed for worker shortages, which are partly contributing to employment remaining 5.7 million jobs below its peak in February 2020. There were a record 10.1 million job openings as of the end of June.
At least 25 states led by Republican governors have pulled out of federal government-funded unemployment programs, including a $300 weekly check, which businesses claimed were encouraging unemployed Americans to stay at home.
There is, however, no evidence that the early termination of federal benefits has led to an increase in hiring in these states. The government-funded benefits will expire on Sept. 6.
"Labor market data and other indicators show no clear effect so far," said Peter McCrory, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. "The negative demand shock arising from this loss of income could itself lead to job losses."
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU