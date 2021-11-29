US readies fight against Omicron but too soon for lockdowns: Fauci

Americans should be prepared to fight the Covid-19 variant Omicron, but it is too soon to say what actions are needed, including possible mandates or lockdowns, top US infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

The United States must do “anything and everything” amid likely cases of the variant, but it is “too early to say” whether we need new lockdowns or mandates, Fauci told ABC News.

He said the new variant is in “fluid motion” in South Africa and the US scientists are in communication with their colleagues.