US redux in Brazil: Far-right rioters storm Congress, president palace, SC

Thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s top government institutions on Sunday in an insurrection that tests the leadership of President Luiz Inacio just a week after he took office.

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters ransacked congress and stormed other government offices before security forces were able to regain control of the capital. Security forces have regained control of the country’s political institutions and Brasilia governor Ibaneis Rocha said more than 400 people had been arrested as of Sunday evening.

Protesters were draped in Brazilian flags and wearing the yellow national jersey associated with conservative politics when they flooded into congress, the presidential palace and the supreme court in an event similar to the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol.

“There’s no precedent for this in the history of our country,” Lula said in televised comments. “We’re going to find out who the financial backers are.”

Some rioters broke windows, furniture and carried out other acts of vandalism at government headquarters, while took videos and selfies. Communications Minister Paulo Pimenta said several works of art were damaged.

Lula called the protesters “true vandals” and announced a federal intervention to bring security under control. He vowed to prosecute the rioters and investigate the financial backers of the protests.

President Joe Biden called the storming ‘outrageous’. On Twitter, Chile’s President Gabriel Boric characterized the attacks as “unprecedented,” while Colombia’s Gustavo Petro called on members of the Organization of American States to convene and apply the democratic charter.

The Brazilian real weakened roughly 1.1 per cent against the dollar in spot trading, while the country’s benchmark stock index Bovespa fell 0.5 per cent after trading up as much as 0.25 per cent earlier in the day.

More than a hundred buses of Bolsonaro supporters arrived in Brasilia ahead of the Sunday protests.



