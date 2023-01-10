JUST IN
US sets 2024 as deadline to deal with unsafe interference of 5G on aircraft
UK government meets trade unions but fails to end wave of strikes
Georgia election case just one of many legal woes for Donald Trump
Deal reached for sale of Russian-owned refinery plant in Italy's Sicily
US announces $100 mn aid for Pakistan's flood recovery, reconstruction
Qatar announces $25 mn aid to help Pakistan deal with flood crisis
Plane carrying 'Virgin Orbit' rocket takes off for 1st UK satellite launch
Japan PM Kishida in Paris to discuss Ukraine, climate, food security
Canada finalises agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets for $15 bn
President Joe Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue hots up
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Apple plans to drop key Broadcom chip to use in-house design by 2025
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US sets 2024 as deadline to deal with unsafe interference of 5G on aircraft

The FAA said it couldn't rule out interference from 5G signals for about 100 incidents of aircraft navigation equipment issuing erroneous data

Topics
5G spectrum | United States | Federal Aviation Administration

Mary Schlangenstein & Todd Shields | Bloomberg 

5g

US aviation safety regulators intend to require passenger and cargo aircraft to meet requirements by early next year for navigation gear to deal with potentially unsafe interference from 5G mobile-phone signals.

The equipment is needed because the newer wireless signals are on frequencies near those used by planes’ radio altimeters, which determine altitude over ground and can cause them to malfunction, the Federal Aviation Administration has found. Wireless companies are eager for a solution because they paid the government more than $80 billion for the new airwaves. The changes would need to be made by Feb. 1, 2024, the agency said in a notice Monday.

The FAA said it couldn’t rule out interference from 5G signals for about 100 incidents of aircraft navigation equipment issuing erroneous data. Such situations will increase as telecommunications providers expand 5G coverage throughout the US, the FAA said.

“Although they may seem minor in isolation such that some may consider them a mere nuisance, these warnings have safety implications over time,” the FAA said in its notice. “As the flightcrew becomes more desensitized to erroneous warnings, they are less likely to react to an accurate warning, negating the safety benefits of the warning altogether and likely leading to a catastrophic incident.”

Airlines “are working diligently to ensure fleets are equipped with compliant radio altimeters, but global supply chains continue to lag behind current demand,” said Airlines for America, the lobbying group representing the largest US carriers. “Any government deadline must consider this reality.”

Spokespeople for American Airlines Group Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FAA estimates that out of 7,993 US-registered aircraft that would need revisions, approximately 180 would require radio altimeter replacements and 820 would require the addition of filters to comply with the proposed order, at an estimated cost of as much as $26 million.

CTIA, a trade group for the wireless industry, in an emailed statement called the FAA’s schedule for altimeter updates “reasonable and practical” and said that 5G “coexists safely with air traffic.” Members of the Washington-based organization include 5G providers AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G spectrum

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 08:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.