US Supreme Court extends block on Donald Trump financial records dispute

He has until December 5 to file his appeal

Reuters 

Donald Trump speaking at Economic Club. Photo: Reuters

The US Supreme Court on Monday gave President Donald Trump a boost by extending its hold on a lower court ruling that required his longtime accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee.

The unsigned order will remain in effect until after the Supreme Court decides whether to hear Trump's appeal of the lower court ruling that directed Mazars, Trump's longtime accounting firm, to comply with the subpoena for the records. He has until December 5 to file his appeal.
First Published: Wed, November 27 2019. 03:09 IST

