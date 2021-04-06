US Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

The handed Alphabet’s a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp’s software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world’s smartphones did not violate federal copyright law.

In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that found Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the majority, said that allowing Oracle to enforce a copyright on its code would harm the public by making it a "lock limiting the future creativity of new programs. Oracle alone would hold the key." Oracle and Google, two California-based technology giants with combined annual revenues of more than $175 billion, have been feuding since Oracle sued for copyright infringement in 2010 in San Francisco federal court.

had appealed a 2018 ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington reviving the suit.

The ruling spares of a potentially massive damages verdict. Oracle had been seeking more than $8 billion, but renewed estimates went as high as $20 billion to $30 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Oracle's lawsuit accused Google of plagiarising its Java software by copying 11,330 lines of computer code as well as the way it is organised, to create Android and reap billions of dollars in revenue. Android, for which developers have created millions of applications, now powers more than 70 per cent of the world’s mobile devices.