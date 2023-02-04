JUST IN
'Beyond imagination': Pakistan PM on IMF fund bailout conditions
US should show sincerity, help Sri Lanka: China on economic crises
LPG price hiked in Bangladesh by 22.15 taka per kg to 124.85 taka
Germany's exports, imports up in 2022 amid energy crisis, high inflation
Pakistan inflation hits 48-year high as supplies jammed at ports
'Higher for longer' interest rate approach needed to inflation down: IMF
Pak inflation creates new record in Jan, hits highest level after 1975
India will cut import tariff on pecans by 70 per cent: Senator Jon Ossoff
US to revoke China's preferential trade partner status to safeguard economy
Italy registers 10.1% inflation in Jan: National Institute of Statistics
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
Adani exposure 2.4%, followed Indian laws, says France's Total Energies
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US unemployment rate at 53-year low; pressure on Federal Reserve

The Fed earlier this week increased the rate by a quarter-of-a-percentage-point to 4.5 -4.75 per cent

Topics
US jobless claims | US unemployment rate | Federal Reserve

Agencies 

united states, US, US banks, us economy, inflation, market
Photo: Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver at least two more interest-rate hikes, taking the benchmark rate to above 5 per cent, before monetary policy will be sufficiently restrictive to bridle an unexpectedly strong labour market that is contributing to high inflation.

That was the read from traders of interest-rate futures on Friday after the US Labor Department reported employers added more than half a million jobs last month, far more than expected. Prices in those contracts fell sharply, and now reflect a better than even chance that the Fed will keep raising interest rates to the 5-5.25 per cent range by June, if not by May.

The Fed earlier this week increased the rate by a quarter-of-a-percentage-point to 4.5 -4.75 per cent, and said it expects to deliver “ongoing” increases. Financial markets though heard a more dovish message and had been betting there would be just one more rate hike in the offing, in March, before a pause.

This comes as US hiring surged in January and the jobless rate fell to a 53-year low, showcasing an unexpectedly hot labour market.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 517,000 last month after an upwardly revised 260,000 gain in December, a Labor Department report showed on Friday. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 per cent, the lowest since May 1969 and average hourly earnings grew at steady clip.

The figure beat all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which called for a 188,000 gain in payrolls and for the unemployment rate to rise to 3.6 per cent.

Treasury yields surged while the S&P 500 index futures tumbled and the dollar rose.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US jobless claims

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 01:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.