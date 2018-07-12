US will hit EU cars if no good faith in trade talks, says Donald Trump

warned the on Thursday that the United States would act to restrict entry for European cars if the bloc failed to treat his country fairly on trade.

Trump, who is set to host European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in this month, repeated his line that the EU was treating the United States unfairly on trade, shutting out US farmers.

“That’ll change also and I think we’ll see that because on the 25th of July they’re coming in to start negotiations with me. We’ll see,” he told a news conference at the end of a meeting of

“And if they don’t negotiate in good faith we'll do something having to do with all the millions of cars that are coming into our country and being taxed at a virtually zero level, at a very low level... I think it’s been a very effective way of negotiating, but I’m not negotiating, I just want fairness for the United States,” he said.





finance ministers are set to agree on Friday a joint position before a meeting with their counterparts at the G20 next week, in which they criticise "unilateral" US trade measures and back a firm response.

ALSO READ: US economic strength gives leeway in trade fight with China

EU ministers will also call for more global action on tax transparency and against money laundering, and will push for an digital tax reform by 2020, according to a draft text that will form their mandate at the G20 meeting of finance ministers in Buenos Aires on July 19-22. “The EU promotes cooperation to modernize the WTO,” the EU draft text stated citing the World Trade Organisation.