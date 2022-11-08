JUST IN
Business Standard

User growth at 'all-time highs' under Elon Musk, Twitter tells ad firms

Since the take-private deal closed, Twitter's so-called monetisable daily user (mDAU) growth accelerated to more than 20 per cent

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

Agencies 

Elon Musk
Musk said that usage on the social media platform is “at an all-time high,” without providing evidence

Twitter’s daily user growth reached “all-time highs” during new owner Elon Musk’s first week of owning the company, The Verge reported citing a company document.

Since the take-private deal closed, Twitter’s so-called monetisable daily user (mDAU) growth accelerated to more than 20 per cent, according to an internal document that was shared with Twitter’s sales team to use in conversations with advertisers, The Verge reported.

Musk said that usage on the social media platform is “at an all-time high,” without providing evidence or explaining how he defines usage. He added “lol” at the end of the tweet, using the initialism for “laughing out loud.”

According to the FAQ, Twitter added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter billion mark” since the end of the second quarter, when it stopped reporting financials as a public company. If the company is following similar metrics for calculating these numbers like earlier, that would mean there has been no exodus of users, as feared by many.

But, Stellantis said on Monday it was pausing all paid advertising posts on Twitter as it waited to see what the platform

would look like under the leadership of Musk.

Meanwhile, software engineer Emmanuel Cornet, who was terminated last week by Twitter amid job cuts ordered by new owner Musk, complained to the National Labor Relations Board that he was illegally targeted because of his efforts to help fellow employees preserve messages from their work email accounts.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:36 IST

`
