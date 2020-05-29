'Very bad gift' from China, says Trump as death toll crosses 100,000-mark

The US President said on Thursday that was a “very bad gift” from to the rest of the world, as America surpassed the grim milestone of over 100,000 Covid-19-linked deaths.

“All over the World the coronavirus, a very bad ‘gift’ from China, marches on. Not good!” Trump said in a tweet.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,” he said.

The US reached the painful milestone of 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths — the highest in the world on Wednesday.

“To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!” said the president.

The said that the death toll exceeds the number of US military combat fatalities in every conflict since the

It matches the toll in the US of the 1968 flu pandemic, and it is approaching the 116,000 killed in another flu outbreak a decade before that, it said.

According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the has impacted all age groups and communities in the US. Asian Americans accounts for 4.7 per cent of the total coronavirus cases and Black Americans 26.3 per cent.

Globally more than 355,000 people have died and over 5.6 million tested positive. In the more than 1.7 million Americans have tested positive with Covid-19.