Vladimir Putin says Russia beat 'economic blitzkrieg,' warns of hardship

-
ALSO READ
Designate Russia a terrorist state: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia bombs Kyiv residential flats as 'ceasefire' talks resume
Joe Biden bans US import of Russia oil in attempt to punish Putin
Ukraine crisis: Russia warns Western firms of arrests, says report
Question mark over integration of Ukraine returnee medical students
-
President Vladimir Putin said Russia survived an “economic blitzkrieg” of international sanctions over its war on Ukraine, as he warned the country faces rising joblessness and inflation as it adjusts.
“The new realities will require deep structural changes in our economy. And, I won’t hide it, they won’t be easy,” Putin told the government in a videoconference Wednesday. “They will lead to a temporary increase in inflation and unemployment.”
He ordered officials to increase social benefits including pensions and to boost wages of state employees, acknowledging that “rising prices seriously affect people’s income.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU