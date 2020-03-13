Wall Street jumps after worst day since 1987 over hopes of fiscal easing

JUST IN
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. Reuters

US stock markets opened sharply higher on Friday after their worst daily selloff in more than three decades as investors hoped more fiscal easing would head off a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 773.20 points, or 3.65 per cent, at the open to 21,973.82.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.35 points, or 3.60 per cent, at 2,569.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 408.59 points, or 5.67 per cent, to 7,610.39 at the opening bell.
Fri, March 13 2020. 19:25 IST

