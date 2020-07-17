Wall Street opens higher as investors bet on stimulus-led economic revival

JUST IN
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.91 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,774.62.

Reuters 

Wall Street
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. Reuters

US stocks opened higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 on course for its third straight weekly gain, as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival even as domestic coronavirus cases posted another record jump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.91 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,774.62. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.64 points, or 0.27%, at 3,224.21, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 26.69 points, or 0.25%, to 10,500.52 at the opening bell.

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 20:09 IST

