Wall Street opens higher as investors bet on stimulus-led economic revival

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.91 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,774.62.
Reuters Last Updated at July 17, 2020 20:21 IST
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. Reuters
US stocks opened higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 on course for its third straight weekly gain, as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival even as domestic coronavirus cases posted another record jump.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.91 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,774.62. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.64 points, or 0.27%, at 3,224.21, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 26.69 points, or 0.25%, to 10,500.52 at the opening bell.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 20:09 IST
