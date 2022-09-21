Wall Street opens higher as investors gear up for another big rate hike

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting cues on the length and depth of further policy tightening to tame surging price pressures.

The Industrial Average rose 113.2 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 30,819.39. The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 3,871.4, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 41.2 points, or 0.36%, to 11,466.21 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)