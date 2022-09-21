JUST IN
Business Standard

Wall Street opens higher as investors gear up for another big rate hike

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.2 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 30,819.39

Reuters 

Wall Street
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City (Photo: Reuters)

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting cues on the length and depth of further policy tightening to tame surging price pressures.
.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.2 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 30,819.39. The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 3,871.4, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 41.2 points, or 0.36%, to 11,466.21 at the opening bell.
.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 19:13 IST

`
.