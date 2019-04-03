Want to leave EU with an exit deal on May 22, says Theresa May

-
ALSO READ
UK Parliament fails to reach consensus on Brexit deal again
Can end Brexit disorder with martial law, but no plan to use it: Minister
After May asks for help, Merkel says no more Brexit negotiations
Make 'one more push' for Brexit deal: Theresa May to European Union
EU leaders sign off on Brexit deal, urge Britons to back PM May's package
-
PM Theresa May said on Wednesday she wanted Britain to be able to leave the European Union (EU) with an exit deal on May 22.
May had agreed with EU leaders to delay Brexit until May 22 if her Withdrawal Agreement with the bloc was approved by Parliament by March 29 but lawmakers rejected her deal for a third time.
She is now seeking to thrash out a Brexit compromise with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU