We have enough resources, policy tools to fight coronavirus: Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Tuesday asserted that has put in place multi-level control and prevention mechanisms and will win the battle against

The envoy said has allocated RMB 80 billion to contain the disease and the government has sufficient resources and policy tools to cope with economic fluctuations following the epidemic.

He said the number of confirmed cases outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, is coming down.

" has full confidence that it will win the battle against epidemic," he told reporters.

He added that the outbreak has not been able to impact the strong fundamentals of China's strong economy.

The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year, has spread to more than 72,000 people and killed 1,900 in China.

China’s study

Meanwhile, a study published in the Chinese Journal of Epidemiology, revealed that a total of 1,023 deaths have occurred among 44,672 confirmed cases as of February 11, for an overall case fatality rate of 2.3 per cent.

Further, the report showed the novel coronavirus is more likely claim lives of those above 80 years of age.

According to clinicians from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, majority of the patients were aged 30–69 years (77.8 per cent), male (51.4 per cent), farmers or labourers (22 per cent), and diagnosed in Hubei Province (74.7 per cent).

The study noted that people with ages 80 and above had the highest case fatality rate of all age groups at about 15 per cent.

It said the death rate from the disease for males was 2.8 per cent and that for females was about 1.7 per cent.