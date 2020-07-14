JUST IN
UK bans Huawei from 5G network, orders telcos to stop buying its equipment
We have the capacity and expertise to replace Huawei in UK, says Nokia

Nokia says they're ready to step up to support the implementation of the UK government decision with minimal impact on the people using our customers' networks

Reuters  |  London 

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia is ready to replace Huawei equipment in Britain, the head of Nokia Britain said on Tuesday following the UK's decision to stop using the Chinese manufacturer.
 

"We have the capacity and expertise to replace all of the Huawei equipment in the UK's networks at scale and speed, and are ready to step up to support the implementation of the UK government decision with minimal impact on the people using our customers' networks," Cormac Whelan said.
