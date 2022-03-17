We need you right now, Zelenskyy tells US; invokes Pearl Harbor, 9/11

-
ALSO READ
8 rockets launched by Russia destroy Ukraine's Vinnytsia airport: Zelenskyy
Negotiations on Ukraine issue would pose challenge of their own for Biden
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea
What is NATO military alliance?
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbour and the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on Wednesday as he appealed to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia.
Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia drew up a tentative peace plan to end the war. The deal includes a ceasefire and Russian troop withdrawal if Kyiv renounces Nato membership ambitions and accepts limits on its armed forces, the Financial Times reported.
In his address, Zelenskyy acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” to the Russians over his country may not happen. Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, he said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports. But rather than an enforced no-fly zone, he instead sought other military aid to stop Russian airstrikes.
“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said. “I call on you to do more.” Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter .
New talk of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv on a status for Ukraine outside of Nato lifted hope on Wednesday for a potential breakthrough after three weeks of war.
Zelenskyy said negotiations were becoming “more realistic”, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said proposals now being discussed were “in my view close to an agreement”. The Kremlin said the sides were discussing status for Ukraine similar to that of Austria or Sweden, both members of the European Union that are outside the Nato military alliance.
Ukraine's chief negotiator said Kyiv was still demanding a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and binding international security guarantees to protect Ukraine in future.
1st high-level US-Russia contact since invasion
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine, and warned Patrushev about the consequences “of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.” The White House statement after the call between the two officials did not specify what those consequences would be.
World court orders Russia to stop military operation
The United Nations’ top court on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop hostilities in Ukraine granting measures requested by Kyiv, although many remain sceptical that Russia would comply. Ukraine had two weeks ago asked the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, to intervene, arguing Russia violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely accusing Ukraine of committing genocide and using that as a pretext for the ongoing invasion.
Nato starts planning to adapt to ‘new reality’
The United States and other Nato members said on Wednesday they would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion. “We need to reset our military posture for this new reality,” Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. Diplomats and military analysts estimate that Nato allies have sent more than 20,000 anti-tank and other weapons to Ukraine since the invasion started on February 24. “We remain united in our support of Ukraine,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU