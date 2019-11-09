JUST IN
Michael Bloomberg files paperwork for Alabama Democratic primary on Friday
Business Standard

Whistleblower disputes boil over in Trump's impeachment interview

Transcripts show Republicans and Democrats repeatedly skirmishing over GOP questions

Reuters 

Trump, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Transcripts released in the impeachment inquiry show Republicans and Democrats repeatedly skirmishing over GOP questions that appeared aimed at drawing out the identity of the whistleblower who filed the initial complaint against Donald Trump.
First Published: Sat, November 09 2019. 23:47 IST

