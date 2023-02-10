JUST IN
World Food Programme warns of stock shortage in quake-hit northwest Syria
Alarm bells in Pakistan as country's forex reserves drop below $3 billion
President Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
Working to support plans to promote a free open Indo-Pacific region: USIBC
Russia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day
Russia strikes attacks in Ukraine as bombardments gather pace: Kyiv
Foreign secretary to visit Nepal, hold wide-ranging talks with counterpart
Turkish anger turns to Erdogan on inadequate quake response, weak buildings
US introduces legislation for resolving issues between China and Dalai Lama
US overreacted by using force, says Chinese ministry on 'spy balloon' issue
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Turkey earthquakes: World Bank to provide $1.78 billion for relief
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

World Food Programme warns of stock shortage in quake-hit northwest Syria

he International Organisation for Migration said that 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including electric heaters, tents, blankets, had crossed into northern Syria from Turkey on Friday

Topics
Earthquake | Syria | Turkey

Reuters 

BS Number Wise: Here's why India's poverty estimates are problematic

The World Food Programme (WFP) is running out of stocks in northwest Syria and called to open more border crossings from Turkey after both countries were ravaged by earthquakes, the UN food aid organisation said on Friday.

"Northwest Syria, where 90 per cent of the population depends on humanitarian assistance, is a big concern. We have reached the people there, but we need to replenish our stocks," Corinne Fleischer, WFP Regional Director in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Eastern Europe, told reporters.

"We are running out of stocks and we need access to bring new stocks in. The border crossing is open now, but we need to get new border crossings open."

Currently, there is only one open crossing, at Bab al-Hawa, between Turkey and the opposition-held northwest Syria. It was shut briefly after Monday's massive earthquake and aftershocks, but reopened on Thursday.

The International Organisation for Migration said that 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including electric heaters, tents, blankets, had crossed into northern Syria from Turkey on Friday.

Six trucks carrying UN aid made it across the border on Thursday.

Fleischer stressed that opening a second border crossing was essential to getting aid to northwest Syria.

"We need the second opening because of the delay of the transport to the damaged roads," she said. "We were able to manage with this in the circumstances before the quake, now we are not anymore. We need both crossings to be open." A Turkish official said on Friday that Ankara is discussing re-opening a border crossing into Syrian government territory and also looking at opening another into Syria's opposition-held Idlib region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.