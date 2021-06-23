World's richest 1% gaining wealth fastest in 10 nations, says report

-
ALSO READ
Credit Suisse Group to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021
Credit Suisse CEO Gottstein faces anger in the ranks on Archegos mess
Hurun Global Rich List 2021: World adds 8 billionaires a week in 2020
It's raining billionaires in India's pharma and health care space
Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
-
The share of the wealth held by the richest 1% in nations including the U.S., China, Brazil and India jumped in the fallout from the pandemic, fueled by efforts to curb the effects of the virus, according to Credit Suisse Group AG.
Brazil’s rich boosted their share by 2.7% last year to make up almost 50% of the nation’s wealth, the most of 10 countries cited in the Swiss bank’s Global Wealth Report released Tuesday.
The richest 1% in eight of the 10 nations boosted their share of the wealth last year, primarily due to interest rates cuts following the Covid-19 outbreak, Credit Suisse said in a report Tuesday.
The report highlighted the rapid gains in fortunes across the world--the world’s 500 richest people added $1.8 trillion to their combined net worth last year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index--but also increasing disparities.
“The top wealth groups are relatively unaffected by reductions in the overall level of economic activity and, more importantly, they have also benefited from the impact of lower interest rates on share prices and house prices,” the report stated.
The Gini coefficient--a more broad-based measure of inequality that captures changes at both ends of the spectrum-- increased during 2020 in all of the 10 nations selected for the study except in the U.S., where it fell marginally, Credit Suisse said. Global household wealth totaled $418 trillion at the end of 2020, rising 7.4% from 12 months previously, it added.
Rapid wealth creation, inequality and government deficits are driving movements around the world to tax the wealthy.
U.S. President Joe Biden is seeking to increase capital-gains taxes and the amounts that wealthy heirs pay when they inherit assets. An independent U.K. commission in December called for a one-off wealth levy to raise about 260 billion pounds ($361 billion), while other nations including Argentina and Bolivia have already raised funds in the past year from measures targeting the rich.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU