WTO chief Roberto Azevedo to step down on August 31 before term expires

"At a virtual meeting of all WTO members, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo announced that he would step down on 31 August, cutting his second term short by exactly one year," the WTO said in a statement.
"This August, I will complete 7 years as WTO Director General. And I have decided that I will step down from my current position on 31 August 2020, cutting short my second term in office by exactly one year," he said. "This is a decision that I do not take lightly," he added. He said it is a personal decision.
