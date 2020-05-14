WTO chief Roberto Azevedo to step down on August 31 before term expires

Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Thursday said its chief will step down on August 31, a year before his term ends, on personal grounds. India is one of the founder members of this multi-lateral body, which frames rules for global exports and imports.

"At a virtual meeting of all WTO members, WTO Director-General announced that he would step down on 31 August, cutting his second term short by exactly one year," the WTO said in a statement.