WTO postpones ministerial conference amid fears over new Covid variant

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has decided to postpone its ministerial conference indefinitely after an outbreak of a particularly transmissible strain of the COVID-19 virus forced several governments to impose travel restrictions. The conference was to begin from November 30 and end on December 3 in Geneva.

The decision was taken by the general council of the at an emergency meeting late Friday, a statement from the world body said.

The meeting was called by Council Chair Dacio Castillo.

"Given these unfortunate developments and the uncertainty that they cause, we see no alternative but to propose to postpone the ministerial conference and reconvene it as soon as possible when conditions allow," Castillo told the council.

"I trust that you will fully appreciate the seriousness of the situation," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the travel constraints meant that many ministers and senior delegates would not be able to participate in face-to-face negotiations at the conference. This would render participation on an equal basis impossible, she said.

She pointed out that many delegations have long maintained that meeting virtually does not offer the kind of interaction necessary for holding complex negotiations on politically sensitive issues.

"This has not been an easy recommendation to make … But as director-general, my priority is the health and safety of all MC12 participants – ministers, delegates and civil society. It is better to err on the side of caution," she said, noting that the postponement would continue to keep the in line with Swiss regulations.

The ministerial was to hold negotiations between the countries on important and contentious issues such as subsidies cut in fisheries, agriculture.

The statement said WTO members were unanimous in their support of the recommendations from the Director-General and the General Council Chair, and they pledged to continue working to narrow their differences on key topics like the WTO's response to the pandemic and the negotiations to draft rules slashing harmful fisheries subsidies.

The director-general and Castillo urged delegations to maintain the negotiating momentum that had been established in recent weeks.

"This does not mean that negotiations should stop. On the contrary, delegations in Geneva should be fully empowered to close as many gaps as possible. This new variant reminds us once again of the urgency of the work we are charged with," the DG said.

Okonjo-Iweala said she had scheduled a series of discussions over the weekend with ambassadors and visiting negotiators and that she planned to go ahead with these meetings.

This marks the second time that the pandemic has forced a postponement of the 12th ministerial conference. The meeting was originally due to take place in June 2020 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Although the council decided to move the meeting to Geneva, Kazakhstan was chosen to chair the meeting and the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was due to give a keynote speech at the Conference's opening ceremony.