Apply for the post of Delhi Police Head Constable on delhipolice.nic.in

Head Constable Recruitment 2019: The released a direct recruitment notification for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in examination on its official website - delhipolice.nic.in. Online applications have been invited for filling up vacancies for the post of temporary Head Constable (Ministerial) (Group ‘C’) in Delhi Police in Level 4 in pay matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100.

Class 12th pass candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for the Delhi Police Head Constable post.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Delhi Police head constable ministerial job in the prescribed format before the online registration process closes on November 13, 2019. It is important to note that 372 vacancies are available for male candidates and 182 are for female candidates. The online registration for the head constable in Delhi police will start from October 14 and end on November 13, 2019.

Important dates to remember for Delhi Police jobs 2019

Online registration opening date: October 14, 2019

Online registration closing date: November 13, 2019

Candidates will be selected will be done on the basis of computer-based objective type test, physical endurance and measurement test, typing test and computer (formatting) test.

Steps to apply for Delhi Police head constable ministerial post

Visit the official website of Delhi Police on delhipolice.nic.in

Click on ‘Apply for DP head constable’

Enter necessary log in/registration details

Preview your ‘Delhi Police head constable ministerial application form’ before submitting

About Delhi Police

The Delhi Police (DP) is the law enforcement agency for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT). Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), government of India and not the government of Delhi. The headquarters are located at Indraprashta Estate in New Delhi.