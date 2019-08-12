JUST IN
BOATSR Recruitment 2019: Apply for 96 graduate, diploma apprentices vacancy

Before applying online, the candidates should keep scanned copies of photographs and signature handy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

BOATSR, also known as Board of Apprenticeship Training (Southern Region), has released the notification for candidates who wish to apply for the posts of Graduate and Diploma Apprentices. There are 96 vacancies in the Board of Apprenticeship Training.

The final date for submission of the form is August 26. The candidates are advised to read all the documents carefully before submitting their application. Candidates should visit the official website www.pdilin.com. The application-filling process started from August 5.

Before applying online, the candidates should keep scanned copies of photographs and signature handy. Register online if you are a new user and fill in the relevant details. Upload required documents and make the payment through the online mode. Submit the form and take a print out of the online application for future reference.

First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 09:12 IST

