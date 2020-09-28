BPSC CCE 2020: Online application begins for 731 posts; Check details here

-
-
BPSC 66th Notification 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification inviting application for 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2020 for recruitment in state civil service.
Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the BPSC — www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration and application process has begun from today.
BPSC 2020 Vacancy Details:
731 posts
BPSC CCE 2020 Age Limit:
General (Male): 37 Years
General (Female): 40 years
OBC(Male/Female): 40 years
SC/ST (Male/Female): 42 years
BPSC 66th CCE: Educational Qualification:
Candidates applying for the post must have a Bachelors Degree or equivalent from a recognised state/central institute.
BPSC 2020: Important Dates:
Online application process begins: September 28, 2020
Last Date of application: October 20, 2020
Prelims exam date: December 27, 2020
The dates for mains exams and final interview are yet to be declared.
Bihar Public Service Commission 2020: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official wrbsite of BPSC — onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on "BPSC 66th Civil Services Exam 2020"
Step 3: Go to the Registration Link
Step 4: Fill up the form with relevant details, upload documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit
BPSC 2020 Salary:
Candidates who will secure the job in the Bihar government will be offered the pay scale of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800, along with Grade Pay of Rs 5,400, Rs 4,800, Rs 4,200.
More about the exam:
In the prelims exam, candidates will be tested on general knowledge, current affairs, and logical reasoning. The exam will be of 150 marks and will have a duration of 2 hours.
The Mains exam will have four papers — general Hindi, GS paper 1 and 2, and an optional paper.
Candidates who will be selected through BPSC civil services exam will be posted in various administrative and law enforcement departments of the Bihar government.
