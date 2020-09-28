JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

Bengal govt's 'Karmo Bhumi' helps 3,000 IT execs get job offers amid Covid
Business Standard

BPSC CCE 2020: Online application begins for 731 posts; Check details here

With the issue of BPSC 66th Notification 2020, the registration and application process for BPSC CCE 2020 exams began from today

Topics
Bihar | Bihar Public Service Commission | Government Jobs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Soon after starting the new academic session virtually, between mid-July and the first week of August, the IIMs started inviting companies for placements
Representative Image

BPSC 66th Notification 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification inviting application for 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2020 for recruitment in state civil service.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the BPSC — www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration and application process has begun from today.

BPSC 2020 Vacancy Details:

731 posts

BPSC CCE 2020 Age Limit:

General (Male): 37 Years

General (Female): 40 years

OBC(Male/Female): 40 years

SC/ST (Male/Female): 42 years

BPSC 66th CCE: Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the post must have a Bachelors Degree or equivalent from a recognised state/central institute.

BPSC 2020: Important Dates:

Online application process begins: September 28, 2020

Last Date of application: October 20, 2020

Prelims exam date: December 27, 2020

The dates for mains exams and final interview are yet to be declared.

Bihar Public Service Commission 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official wrbsite of BPSC — onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on "BPSC 66th Civil Services Exam 2020"

Step 3: Go to the Registration Link

Step 4: Fill up the form with relevant details, upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit

BPSC 2020 Salary:

Candidates who will secure the job in the Bihar government will be offered the pay scale of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800, along with Grade Pay of Rs 5,400, Rs 4,800, Rs 4,200.

More about the exam:

In the prelims exam, candidates will be tested on general knowledge, current affairs, and logical reasoning. The exam will be of 150 marks and will have a duration of 2 hours.

The Mains exam will have four papers — general Hindi, GS paper 1 and 2, and an optional paper.

Candidates who will be selected through BPSC civil services exam will be posted in various administrative and law enforcement departments of the Bihar government.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, September 28 2020. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY