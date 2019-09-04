JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

NVS Exam 2019 to be held between 16-20 Sept; admit cards to be out soon
Business Standard

CG SET 2019 admit card out at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; steps to download

To download the Chhattisgarh SET 2019 admit card, candidates need to enter their Chhattisgarh SET registration ID and date of birth

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

CG SET 2019 admit card

The admit card for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET) has been released by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB). Candidates who have applied for the CG SET 2019 exam can visit the official website of CGPEB - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in - to download their admit card.

To download the Chhattisgarh SET 2019 admit card, candidates need to enter their Chhattisgarh SET registration ID and date of birth.

CG SET 2019 admit card: Direct link to download

The CG SET exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on September 8,2019.

Steps to download Chhatisgarh SET 2019 admit card

1. Visit official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

2. Click on the link that says "Download admit card for SET 2019"

3. Enter your registration ID and date of birth in new page

4. Chhattisgarh SET 2019 admti card will appear on the screen

5. Save it for future reference
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 09:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY