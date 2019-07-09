DRDO Recruitment 2019: 40 vacancies for scientists; how to apply online

Recruitment 2019: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is looking to fill 40 vacancies for the position of Scientist C, D, E and F. The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) will be conducting the recruitment process. The last date to apply online is July 19. DRDO, an agency under the Ministry of Defence, is India's largest research organisation.

How to apply for Recruitment 2019?

The only mode of application for these positions is online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) https://rac.gov.in

Step 2: Register on RAC before filling the application form.

Step 3: Fill in your basic, personal, educational and other information in the relevant fields.

Step 4: Save the data that has been filled.

Step 5: Upload the required certificates and a passport-size photo

Step 6: General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs 100 payable online only. However, there is no application fee for SC, ST, Divyang and Women candidates.

Step 7: Press the ‘lock application’ button. Only locked applications will be considered for further processing.

Eligibility criteria for Recruitment 2019 for Engineers?

Engineers from various streams, holding the relevant experience can apply for scientist vacancies. The postings are not open for freshers or graduates of other disciplines. There are vacancies for candidates with a first-class bachelor’s degree in mechanical, production, production and industrial, aeronautical, or aerospace engineering, electronics and communication, electronics and telecommunication, electronics, or telecommunication engineering, computer science engineers, and candidates with fire engineering, fire technology and safety engineering, or safety and fire engineering.