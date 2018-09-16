ESIC recruitment 2018 for 539 vacancies; here's how you can apply online

The Ministry of Labour’s (ESIC) has released a new notification for Social Security Officers, Manager Gr-II, Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in With a vacancy of 539, the online application process has started and will end on October 10.

All candidates who had applied against the recruitment notification dated January 16, 2014 have to apply afresh at the official website nic.in only. Candidates have to be between the age of 21 to 27 years.

HOW TO APPLY

Log in to official website or click here

Tap on the Recruitment section and 'Click here to apply online for the post of Social Security Officer - 2018'

You'll be directed to a new page. Tap on 'Click here for New Registration'

Read the instructions and disclaimer carefully and click on continue to register yourself after filling in your details.

Pay application fee and upload scanned photograph and signature. Click on Final Submit.

APPLICATION FEE

SC, ST, PWD, departmental candidates, female candidates and ex-servicemen need to pay Rs 250, while all other categories have to pay Rs 500.

The mode of payment is online and can be made by using debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards/ mobile wallets.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

A degree of a recognized university (Preference will be given to the graduates in commerce/law/management).

Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database experience (desirable): Three years’ service in a government organisation, corporation, government undertaking, local body, scheduled bank etc.

The candidates are advised to visit the ESIC website at regular intervals for information regarding date of online examination. Candidates will have to download the call letter for online test and information handout (IH) from the ESIC website.